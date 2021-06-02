Viral Video of 73-Year-Old Man Coming Out as Gay During Pride Month is Winning Hearts

Social media is filled with reaction videos of people when their near and dear ones decided to come out of the closet. Several movements, awareness drives, campaigns, TV shows, and films have been produced to eradicate hate-mongering against members of the LGBTQ+ community. As Pride month has commenced from June 1, a video of an old man is winning hearts on social media. An Instagram page has been sharing several funny and heartwarming Tik Tok videos. Recently, the page shared a video from Tik Tok. The caption explained the reaction of a man when his neighbour came out as gay at the age of 73. The video shows the old man putting up Pride flags to extend support to the guy living next door.

Posted a few hours ago, the video has already garnered immense love and support from netizens. People showered lovable reactions in the comment section of the post. An Instagram user said that it is never too late to open up. Several others termed the video “awesome.” Commenting on the old man’s gesture of setting up Pride flags, one of the users said that is the best thing a friend can do. Many dropped heart and rainbow emoticons to express their reaction.

Every year on June 28, Global Pride Day is celebrated across the world. Colourful marches with Pride flags, parades, and concerts are held to mark this day’s celebration. The entire month of June is considered as Pride month to honour the community members who have suffered and went through all sorts of atrocities in this fight.

Though the LGBTQ+ community and other allies have fought a long battle to get the right to lead a respectable life, there is a lot that is still left to be achieved, including the right to start families, adopt children, get married, fight discrimination and end hate speech.

