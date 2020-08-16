Viral Video of 93-Year-Old Kolkata Granny Dancing to 'Aankh Maarey' Wins Internet

At a time when the country is feeling under the stress of an unprecedented pandemic, a 93-yrar-old woman from Kolkata is lifting people's mood on social media with a viral dance video on the popular Bollywood song 'Aankh Maarey'.

A video of the nonagenarian's dance moves was shared by her grandson on Facebook.In it, the talented grandmother can be seen celebrating her her birthday at home and dancing to the hit song from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's 2018 film 'Simmba' while family members cheered for her.

Saha shared more pictures from the birthday blast, captioning it “Thamma’s Sweet 93 Birthday.” The party looks complete with colorful hats, balloons, and a big chocolate cake. The grandma was dressed in an elegant white saree and posed for pictures with her family members.

Here are some of the viral moments from the birthday party.

The video has been shared almost 5000 times and garnered over six lakh views. Netizens showered their love on granny and wished her a long life.

One user said, "umra ke is padaav pr bhi aisa dekh kr yuva peedhi ko prerna de rhi .dadi maan hjaro vrs hm sbke beech me rhe aisi meri kamna h."

Another wrote, "Mind-blowing... Age is only a number nothing else..."

Recently an adorable video of an elderly couple dancing to 2013-Bollywood hit 'Ghagra' has surfaced on Twitter and has won hearts of netizens. 76-year-old Ram Gridhar and 72-year-old Prerna from Gurugram is breaking the internet with their almost-exact imitation of Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's item song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani.