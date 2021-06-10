Viral Video of Saree-clad Woman Performing Squats with LPG Cylinder Leaves Netizens Amazed

As a society, we create certain stereotypes and generalised perceptions about a lot of things. People generally believe that a woman clad in a saree will not be able to perform an intense workout. However, a lot of girls and women have proved this perception wrong by going beyond the imagined limits. Adding to this list is another woman, whose video has gone viral on the internet. A clip of a saree-clad woman performing the perfect squats will force people to rethink the set notions.

In the video shared on Instagram by Shaili Chikara, the woman used a regular LPG cylinder as weight and performed squats flawlessly while dressed in a red saree.

Check out the video:

In another similar video that had caught people’s attention online, a saree-clad granny was seen lifting weights and exercising with her grandchildren. Sharing the story of this powerlifter granny, Instagram user Chirag Chordia had posted pictures and videos of her workout. Chirag writes that he designed a special workout for his 82-year-old granny. Dismissing the notions about old people lifting weight and training, Chirag asserted that everyone can and should train according to the needs and capacity of their body.

Weight training brought a fresh change in Chirag’s granny’s life and she now feels a lot younger at her age.

So, what’s stopping you from sweating it out with exercises?

