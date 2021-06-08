'They Are So Precious': Viral Video of Adorable Pandas in a Water Hole is the Best Thing on Internet Today

If you are a fan of cute video of goofy pandas lazing around, this viral clip is definitely going to put a smile on your face. The 11-second video shared on Twitter by @AnimalsWorld features two pandas enjoying their time beating the summer blues as they sit in a water hole. While one of the pandas can be seen relaxing calmly on the side, the other one stretches and plays around. This act of the pandas evoke reactions from people around who can be seen laughing and cheering in the background.

Check out the video:

The video was received with an overwhelming response as it got over 5.77 lakh views and more than18 thousand likes on the microblogging site. “It really relaxes me," wrote a user in her reaction to the video. While another user was inspired by these pandas to go and chill ‘chill’ on the beach.

@Mumbolicious Let’s go to the beach bb and chill like the pandas ‍♂️✊— RavenEyeMaya (@raveneyemaya) June 5, 2021

Check out some of the reactions:

I love ❤️ love watching them & they are so precious!!!! — Carol Spilman (@CarolSpilman5) June 5, 2021

Cutooo panda I want to hug them ❤️— αƚιƙɳαʂ (@sanbeess) June 5, 2021

Panda videos are quite popular on the internet and this is not the first time a clip like like this has attracted the netizens.Earlier, another video of a panda couple enjoying themselves in the snow had gone viral on the internet. The 51-seconds clip which was shared Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, Washington DC, on Twitter featured the two pandas sliding, rolling over snow.

The video begins with one panda sliding down the zoo’s snowy pathway on his back. It then gathers himself and begins walking up the path, most likely to try the ride again. A few moments later, the other panda can be seen rolling around in the snow, having a good time.

❄️ Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian!. . . #SnowDay #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/my02GwnPFL— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021

The video currently has 11.6 million views along with 1.8 lakh likes on the microblogging site. Treat yourself with some ‘panda joy’ with the video.

