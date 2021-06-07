Viral Video of Artist's 30-day Tattoo Challenge Has Left Internet Amazed

While the COVID-19 lockdown has been difficult, many used this spare time and opportunity to learn new things. Taking his love for the ink to another level, this young man named Hardin designed a 30-day tattoo challenge for himself. For each day of this challenge, he came up with a new design and drew it as a tattoo on his arm. Capturing his tattoo session on camera, he shared it as reels on his Instagram profile- hardin_earl.

A compilation of Hardin’s tattoo videos was later shared by Ladbible. This 3.12-minute clip compilation shared as an IGTV video features Hardin starting off the challenge with six tattoos on his right arm on day one. The next day, he draws the fictional cartoon character of Mike Wazowski. He used a tattoo gun bought online from amazon.

For the 3rd day of the challenge, Hardin copied his mother’s years-old tattoo and gave it a news flair as a surprise for Mother’s day.

He did not go for complicated designs but picked up simple yet cool tattoo arts. By day 26, his hand was ‘studded’ with different tattoos as another ‘safety pin’ design found its place in his ‘arms’.

With a ‘heart pal couple’ art on Day 30, he finished off the challenge successfully.

Check out the video here:

This video was received with overwhelming from the users online. Getting over 1.5 million views and nearly 52 thousand likes on Instagram, the video has now gone viral. Users flooded the comment section of the post with their lovely reactions.

“Am I the only one impressed that he can do a tattoo with BOTH hands? I can’t even paint my nails properly with my left hand.," wrote a user reacting to the video.

Another compared the tattoos with doodles and wrote, “hey look so nice, they’re like personalized doodles"

Another Instagram user was in all praise for Hardin’s talent, “That guy has talent!"

What’s your take on Hardin’s tattoo challenge?

