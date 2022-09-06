Viral Video of Ashok Gehlot Drinking Holy Water While Wearing Mask Leaves Netizens in Splits

Ever since the pandemic has hit the world, wearing masks has become the norm. People have become used to wearing masks most parts of the day. So much so, that often they forget if they have one on while eating or drinking something. Wondering why are we discussing this? Recently, a video of the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, surfaced on the internet and it is leaving netizens in splits.

A clip of the congress leader being entirely oblivious to the mask on his face is going viral on social media. In the clip, Gehlot is seen performing some religious rituals, following which, it was time for him to consume some holy water. Forgetting that he has a mask on, Gehlot takes a sip of the water from over the mask.

Take a look at the clip here:

राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत का Mask पहनकर चरणामृत लेने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेज़ी से वायरल हो रहा है। pic.twitter.com/YPs9Lf1JNd — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 6, 2022

In a video shared in the following thread, the Rajasthan CM, after realizing the gaffe, is seen taking off his mask.

Watch:

सोशल मीडिया पर एक और वीडियो मौजूद है। जिसमें वो चर्णामृत पीने के बाद Mask उतारते नज़र आते हैं। pic.twitter.com/KfoJXmSLyt — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 6, 2022

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate almost 50,000 views. Netizens were quick to register their reaction and leave some hilarious comments on the video.

One user wondered, “How did he drink that?” and coupled the comment with several laughing emojis.

😂😂😂😂😂how did he drink that https://t.co/9VA8JljziV — Shehnaaz Gill (@hhkllllllljgfd) September 6, 2022

One user, in a way, called Gehlot a magician.

Jadugar Ka Jadu https://t.co/uqDXbvUKYb — Rahul Shekhawat (@RahulSh48799016) September 6, 2022

“Sir! Awesome,” quipped this user.

Sharing a sighing GIF, one user said, “What a way to have Charanamrit (Ambrosia).”

What a way to have charndaamrit https://t.co/9jXy5jL25X pic.twitter.com/mbnZXBqCBR — Param vir Singh (@Paramvi08809175) September 6, 2022

Another user shared a comment, which translates to, “He might be filtering the water before drinking it.”

Though Ashok Gehlot’s goof-up cracked the internet up, it may just happen with any of us. But people have come up with hacks to avoid such gaffes on most occasions. A video of a girl sharing an easy way to eat and drink with a mask on left the internet amazed. The woman used two masks, one to cover the nose, and the other to cover her chin. This way, she is easily able to eat food as well as have her mask on. Watch video for more clarity:

Taking the innovative spirit a notch higher, Israeli inventors developed a coronavirus mask with a remote control mouth. Yes, you read it right. The mask allows the diners to eat food without taking it off. Exciting, right?

