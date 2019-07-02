Viral Video of 'ATM Hack' of How to Withdraw Money Comes with a 'Catch'

A video of an ATM hack has gone viral on social media. In the video, a woman can be seen educating users on how to withdraw money from an ATM without any problems.

However, there is a catch.

A user, who goes by the name @imacarchick, shared the video on the 'hack', with the caption, "cool atm hack!"

In the video, the process of pulling out cash is not much different from what is regularly followed.

A woman can be seen inserting her ATM card into the machine before pressing the pin code and tapping on the option for withdrawing cash.

Within a few seconds, the money is dispensed from the machine.

However, it is the hilarious message from the woman right before the video ends that has left netizens in splits. It seems like the woman ends her tutorial video by saying, “In order to do all this, you have to have a job.”

As soon as the video went viral, Twitter and Facebook users reacted with some hilarious comments.

One user wrote, "How to hack an ATM!! Must watch till the end !"

Another posted, ”If you're broke and in need of a little cash here's an ATM hack for you."

A third user posted, "I can't believe this Hack actually works! I m definitely trying this next time i use the ATM."

Here's what others wrote:

lol This is great. Did not expect it. I thought there was gonna be a fail, but this is even better — Fantasy Fanatic (@SargeantSweety) June 26, 2019

