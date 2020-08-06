Viral Video of Australian Reporter Dropping an F-bomb on Live TV has Become the '2020 Slogan'

We have often come across news reports of TV news anchors or reporters goofing up while on air. In one such incident, a TV correspondent in Australia used a cuss word while speaking on the spread of COVID-19.

The reporter named Lana Murphy works with 9News. A video of the incident has gone viral on the Internet. In the clip, Lana can be heard talking on the transmission of coronavirus. As the video progresses, she fumbles while pronouncing the name of a place and accidentally mutters the 'f'-word. Her inadvertent mistake leaves the camera crew into splits.

Meanwhile, anchor Alicia Loxley appears on screen, saving Lana from further embarrassment.

However, Lana later apologised for her mistake and thanked her followers for their love and support. She added, "Unfortunately the wrong version (clearly) of a pre-record made it to air but thankfully I have a great boss and I’ll be back on your screens tomorrow. 2020 though am I right?"

Thanks for the love friends & apologies to those who got more than they bargained for on @9NewsMelb. Unfortunately the wrong version (clearly) of a pre-record made it to air but thankfully I have a great boss and I’ll be back on your screens tomorrow. 2020 though am I right? ‍♀️ — Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) August 4, 2020

Netizens flooded her Twitter post with comments. A journalist named Annie Kearney, responding to the tweet, said, "It’s the 2020 slogan."

It’s the 2020 slogan xxx — Annie Kearney (@anniemaykearney) August 4, 2020

A radio announcer named Higgo wrote that the blooper gave him the much needed laugh.

Oh @LanaMurphy, you have given me a much needed laugh today! Bless ya cotton socks, I hope you're not sweatin it too much — Higgo (@Higgo74) August 4, 2020

A person commented, sharing the video, that the whole of Melbourne feels the same as Lana, while another wrote that she made her day. https://twitter.com/R_D_B/status/1290533496792915969

You made my day love it! pic.twitter.com/up1WdeQGgp — Natty C (@Natcora5) August 4, 2020

"That was absolute gold Lana. Bloopers should be played more often given the current situation in Melbourne. Would definitely take the edge off the news," a netizen tweeted.

That was absolute gold Lana. Bloopers should be played more often given the current situation in Melbourne. Would definitely take the edge off the news. — Marc Campbell (@MJCams) August 4, 2020

Earlier, a Ukrainian news anchor found herself in an embarrassing situation when her tooth fell out during a show.