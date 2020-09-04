Viral Video of Barbers 'On Fleek' Haircuts is Leaving Netizens Parted Down the Middle

There are some people who believe in perfection. Whatever they do, they want to pull it off without any error. A video of a barber has surfaced on social media and his attempt to achieve perfection in his work has left netizens in splits.

The video uploaded by a South Carolina based hair salon, Upscale CutzandStylezon its Facebook page shows the barber checking the customer from all possible angles to ensure that his hair looks perfect. In the clip, he is also seen going outside the salon to check if the haircut is fine.

At one point when he goes outside, the customer laughs at the barber’s actions. The video shows the hair stylist working very diligently.

The caption of the clip on Facebook reads, “When you seek perfection and love what you do.”

The video has gone viral, receiving more than 28K likes and over 87K shares. Thousands of people have commented on the Facebook post. Many users have dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

The clip has also made its way to Twitter. A Twitterati shared it, writing that they need more barbers like the one shown in the video.

On the micro-blogging site, the video has garnered more than five million views and over 366K likes. Besides, it has been re-tweeted 95K times.

A user said, “I lost it when he went behind the tree.”

Some people posted funny GIFs or memes, reacting to the post.

Here are some of the reactions to the barber’s antics:

A person demanded that someone should edit the video and show as if the barber is doing mathematical calculations.

Although the clip was shared on Facebook on September 1, it appears it was shot during pre-COVID-19 days as neither the barber is seen wearing PPE suit and face mask nor the customer.