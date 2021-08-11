Viral Video of Bear Cubs Playing on Golf Course is Melting Our Collective Hearts

Need something to cheer you up during a boring day? Well, we have got a treat of viral animal video that’s going to put a smile on your face even if you are having a rough day at work. It’s a video of three cute bears playing and enjoying their carefree self on a golf course. The 40-second-video starts with a backdrop of a beautiful plush golf course where the two bear cubs are playing with each other. Their other friend is intrigued by the flagstick or tall marker of the golf course and is seen jumping around in his bid to remove it from the ground.

The now-viral video was shared online by Twitter user @DannyDeraney along with a caption that read, “Good morning to these baby bears playing on the green and to these baby bears only."

Here’s the video:

Good morning to these baby bears playing on the green and to these baby bears only. pic.twitter.com/at64chSGjd— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 9, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 2.2 lakh views along with seven thousand likes on the microblogging site. Many users shared their reactions in reply to the video. While almost everyone was swayed away by the cubs’ cuteness, one user demanded that all the golf courses should be converted into a wildlife sanctuary.

Check out some of the other reactions here:

Can you imagine the greenskeeper in the morning viewing the damage to the flag? “Damn kids…”— Ahsoka Tano (@ahsokatano2021) August 9, 2021

I’ve gots the flag. Noooo!!! It got away. I’m gonna get it again. That’s what was going on in my head. — J.M. Harlan (@JM_Harlan) August 9, 2021

Pole dancing bear style 😂. Imagine if it were a real pole…, hours of entertainment!!— lucie courchesne (@elsicour) August 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the carefree nature of the cubs reminded some people of their childhood.

Reminds me of childhood. My brothers beating the snot out of each other while I played my own game off to the side with a stick and a trash bag I found…— Mattey Casey (@ShinKicker13) August 9, 2021

Many other bear videos in the past have got such attention from the netizens. Earlier this year, a video of two bear cubs drinking water from a bird feeder at a Californian woman’s house had gone viral on the internet. The clip shared on YouTube by Viral Hog featured the cub duo having a good time in the garden while one of them was busy drinking water, the other one was seen eating berries from the trees.

