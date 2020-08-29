Viral Video of Beluga Whale Named Bella Giving Birth to Calf is Leaving Internet Amazed

A video of a beluga whale giving birth to a male calf half is going viral on social media. The beluga whale is a resident of Shedd Aquarium, located in the USA.

Taking to Twitter, Shedd Aquarium informed that the whale named Bella gave birth to the calf on August 21 after 15 hours of labor. “This was a noteworthy birth, with the calf born headfirst instead of the usual fluke-first birth,” it added.

BIG NEWS: Bella has given birth to an energetic male calf! The calf was born on 8/21 at 8:42 p.m. after 15 hours of labor. This was a noteworthy birth, with the calf born headfirst instead of the usual fluke-first birth.

The newborn calf weighs 139 pounds and measures 5’3” in length.

“As the calf swam to the surface and took its first breath, it brought with it the palpable hope of new life and fresh beginnings—something we all appreciate,” said Dr Bridget Coughlin, president and CEO of Shedd Aquarium.

Bella is the first time mother and it is 14-year-old. According to the Aquarium, belugas and dolphins, when become mother for the first time, experience a higher calf mortality rate.

To ensure that the calf and the mother remain in good health, the animal care team is monitoring them around-the-clock.

Netizens got delighted after watching the video posted by Shedd Aquarium. They flooded the post with comments.

The moment it takes its first breath/blow

A netizen found the calf very cute. She wrote, “Such a little cutie! The video is just amazing!”

Such a little cutie! The video is just amazing!

Twitterati also congratulated Bella for giving birth to its first baby.