Viral Video of Big Cat-fight Captures Rare Show of Power between Two Sparring Tigers

While tigers are often seen lazing, it is rarer to find two tigers of equal might locked in battle. But a video that has gone viral on social media shows exactly that.

In the clip shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services Officer Susanta Nanda, two big cats can be seen aggressively making attempts to attack each other.

In his post, the official revealed that one of them is a wild tiger while the other one is a safari tiger. The incident took place at the Bannerghatta National Park. It must be noted that this park is home to a number of Bengal tigers.

Captioning the nail-biting video, Susanta wrote, "If the human relationship in this world were as strong as this fence. Wild tiger fights with a safari tiger at Bannerghatta, Karnataka". Till now, the clip has been viewed over nine thousand times on the micro blogging platform.

A user commented saying, "A Royal fight between tigers of the cat species unfortunately seperated by a fence ending in a whimper." Another one mentioned how the humans in the national park need to be in enclosures instead of the usual norm which keeps animals in cages. She said, "The tiger which is in open enclosure.. only the fence is there (here humans go to see them in caged vehicles!)"

The recent fight among the two big cats is a rare display of power, strength and energy which seemed to catch many viewers by surprise.