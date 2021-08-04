Viral Video of Bride Doing Pushups in Lehenga is the Fitness Inspiration You Need

Working out is certainly good for your overall health and for some fitness enthusiasts it often becomes an addiction. They absolutely cannot compromise their health and fitness regimen and follow strict discipline. However, some fitness enthusiasts take it much further than others as can be seen in the case of this bride in the now viral video. While generally, moving around in a heavy wedding attire is often difficult but a woman in all her bridal finery performed pushups dressed in a heavy lehenga and wedding jewellery. The video was shared as an Instagram Reels by a user named Aana Arora.

Aana, who is a model and dietician by profession, is often seen sharing videos and posts about fitness on her profile. In one of his recent posts, Aana was seen performing pushups in her red lehenga. She looked almost ready to walk to the stage with her hair and, make-up done. The video seems to be originally done during a photoshoot of bridal lehengas. So, while for others, even walking in such attire would be nothing less than a task, Aana performed pushups flawlessly

Check out the video here:

The video has left many users impressed and garnered over 5.19 lakh likes on the social media platform.

However, this is not the first time that a video featuring a bride has caught people’s attention online. Earlier, a video featuring a Pakistani bride wearing a 100-kilo lehenga on her wedding day had gone viral on the internet. The fall of the lehenga decorated with beautiful embroidery was so big that it almost covered the entire stage where the bride and groom were seated.

