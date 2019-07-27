Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Viral Video of Confused Dog Reacting to Bubbles in Water Dispenser Is Paw-dorable

Earlier dog videos to have gone crazy popular on the internet include the Denver funny dog, who was caught grinning after being caught red-handed and Nathan the hairless dancing dog.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 27, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Viral Video of Confused Dog Reacting to Bubbles in Water Dispenser Is Paw-dorable
Image credits: Twitter/@keatxngrant
Loading...

For those who own a pet at home, they would be able to vouch that they can spend hours looking at the antiques of their favourite felines or pooches.

From playing with the oddest of things, or simply being goofy, they often make the best videos to post on social media and now, a new video is doing the round proving just that.

Twitter user @keatxngrant posted a video of a dog having water from a bowl attached to a dispenser bottle.

The video has garnered 1.7 million views from across the world.

In the video, a German Shepherd dog can be seen lapping up some water and then getting confused when air bubbles appear on the top of the dispenser.

In the video, one can see the dog's reaction changing every time there are bubbles in the water, and after struggling to understand what is happening, the pooch just gives up and walks away.

Needless to say, the adorable video has touched a chord with dog-lovers from around the world, many of whom took to Twitter to react to the video, with one of them exclaiming that their dog would do the same thing as well.

Here's what other people felt.

Earlier dog videos to have gone crazy popular on the internet include the Denver funny dog, who was caught grinning after being caught red-handed and Nathan the hairless dancing dog.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram