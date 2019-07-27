Viral Video of Confused Dog Reacting to Bubbles in Water Dispenser Is Paw-dorable

For those who own a pet at home, they would be able to vouch that they can spend hours looking at the antiques of their favourite felines or pooches.

From playing with the oddest of things, or simply being goofy, they often make the best videos to post on social media and now, a new video is doing the round proving just that.

Twitter user @keatxngrant posted a video of a dog having water from a bowl attached to a dispenser bottle.

The video has garnered 1.7 million views from across the world.

In the video, a German Shepherd dog can be seen lapping up some water and then getting confused when air bubbles appear on the top of the dispenser.

what the heckin HECK pic.twitter.com/9Wu2r3flHC — keat (@keatxngrant) July 24, 2019

In the video, one can see the dog's reaction changing every time there are bubbles in the water, and after struggling to understand what is happening, the pooch just gives up and walks away.

Needless to say, the adorable video has touched a chord with dog-lovers from around the world, many of whom took to Twitter to react to the video, with one of them exclaiming that their dog would do the same thing as well.

lmao my dog used to do the same thing pic.twitter.com/ZAfxvToGVo — hails (@haileemarr52) July 26, 2019

Here's what other people felt.

Dogs are just so pure, we don't deserve them :( — Bedford_Mag (@labpedro) July 24, 2019

I have come here to tell you that you two are actually super fucking cute and I wish you the best in your search for a cute, goofy PUPPER of your own — cinnamonbaryonyx (@cinnamonbaryon1) July 26, 2019

My yorkie used to do the same exact thing. Now he won’t even used these types of water bowls. LoLoL pic.twitter.com/lIlqizZdso — ✨Quentin✨ (@Trackstar27806) July 26, 2019

Earlier dog videos to have gone crazy popular on the internet include the Denver funny dog, who was caught grinning after being caught red-handed and Nathan the hairless dancing dog.