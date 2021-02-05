Viral Video of Cong Leader Priyanka Gandhi Cleaning Her Car's Windshield Creates Buzz Online

A video of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cleaning her car’s windshield has surfaced online. She was on her way to Rampur in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of a farmer who died during the protests in Delhi on Republic Day. Navreet Singh was participating in the tractors’ rally to protest against the government's new agriculture laws. The Congress leader was heading to attend the 'antim ardaas' of Singh, a resident of Dibdiba village. Her driver stopped the car due to poor visibility through the windshield en route Rampur.

In the footage shared by news agency ANI, Priyanka was seen using a piece of cloth to clean the car's windshield. UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was also seen wiping the glass and asking Priyanka to leave. As she started cleaning, a number of workers and security members rushed up to the vehicle to offer help and take charge. However, Priyanka continued to wipe the windshield.

#WATCH Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cleaned windshield of her vehicle. Her driver had to stop allegedly due to poor visibility through windshield. Vehicles in her cavalcade collided with each other on Hapur Road earlier today, on her way to Rampur; no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/bAeUudOFPw— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

The footage is being widely circulated across social networking platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The reactions of social media users are mixed. While some hailed the party leader for her humbleness, others dropped sarcastic comments. Many were of the opinion that Priyanka made the effort to seek attention. Several said that it was not because of her simplicity but because of her political tactics, she tried to pull off publicity stunt.

Earlier it was reported that three to four vehicles in Priyanka’s convoy collided with each other on Hapur road. According to PTI, no injuries were reported when the cars of her cavalcade hit each other. The vehicles following Priyanka’s car included SUVs which bumped into each other on National Highway-9. The convoy encountered another accident in Amroha.

The Congress, among other opposition parties including Shiv Sena, has lent its support to the farmers' agitation.Farmers in huge numbers have been camping at Delhi borders including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border November onwards against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 and Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020.