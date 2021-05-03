Viral Video of Desi Woman Teaching Dogs to Pray Before Meal Is Winning the Internet

We encounter several animal videos on the internet that tickle our funny bones, but this one featuring a woman teaching dogs to pray before the meal is something that touches the heart. The adorable video on Twitter has delighted netizens and has garnered over 42,000 views so far.

The video uploaded by Twitter user Vaishali Mathur features her friend and her two Labrador pups. In the video, the woman is seen sitting between two dogs with their bowls of meals placed in front of them. The woman with folded hands is seen praying with the dogs waiting patiently for her to say prayers before they set out for their meal. As she completes her prayer, the dogs rush to relish on their respective bowls.

People have been loving the video and are delighted to watch the well-disciplined dogs who didn’t budge until the woman completed her prayer and signaled them to eat. Vaishali, who posted the video, termed it as ‘heart-warming’. The clip posted on May 1 has gone viral with more than 2400 likes and several re-tweets. Netizens are dubbing dog’s action as adorable and can’t get enough of it, while several are commending the woman for inculcating this habit in her pets.

Sharing this heart-warming video of my friend teaching her pups to say their prayers before food. Me thinks both are good boys. 😍@dog_rates pic.twitter.com/z5ANJDVwVn— Vaishali Mathur (@mathur_vaishali) May 1, 2021

As animals never leave a chance to surprise humans, their emotions and love for other creatures leave people dumbfounded too. Another such heartwarming video of a dog rescuing an abandoned kitten overwhelmed people a few days back.

The video shared on Twitter featured a dog entering the front yard of her home with an abandoned kitten behind her. The dog who noticed the kitty trailing her constantly encouraged her to come inside the house. The dog was so keen to help the kitty that she even helped her get up on the porch and sneak in.

This good girl found and brought home an abandoned kitten. Not all heroes wear capes. Sometime’s they wear collars… pic.twitter.com/Fn0qyuxtAd— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 29, 2021

The video attracted nearly 4.7 million views and around 1,38,000 likes.

