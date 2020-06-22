Viral Video of Donkey BFFs is Giving Netizens Serious Friendship Goals

The only thing that is better than having a best friend is to be playing with him or her. A video featuring two donkey best friends is filling the internet's heart with all the love and warmth.

In the clip that has been shared by The Donkey Sanctuary, the donkey duo, identified as Flapjack and Horacio, are having a great time. The carefree best friends can be seen playing with different toys like red and yellow coloured rings and a baby boot.

How adorable are best friends Flapjack and Horacio? 😍 pic.twitter.com/3qFNNHgvsR — The Donkey Sanctuary (@DonkeySanctuary) June 18, 2020

The more than a minute long video has been viewed over 24 thousand times on Twitter, alone.

It comes as no surprise that the reactions of the people on the microblogging site has been nothing but love filled.

A user wrote, “How I luv them - they just make you smile!!!! They are awesome!” Another said, “Oh I love that. Mine's better than yours lol. I didn't realise they played like that”.

How I luv them - they just make you smile!!!! ♥️♥️♥️😋😋😋 They are awesome! 👏👏👏🌟🌟🌟 — Dutchy22 (@VanArienne) June 18, 2020





Oh I love that. Mine's better than yours lol. I didn't realise they played like that 💜 — Heather Johnson (@GirlAndMotorhom) June 19, 2020





Many users dropped in comments like, ‘Awww’, ‘lovely’ while some choose to express their love by dropping heart emojis and heart-eye shaped emojis.

Commenting on the donkey best friends, a person said, “Beautiful just Beautiful”, a different person said, “Oh they are just sooo gorgeous”



