Viral Video of Elephant Enjoying ‘Spa Day’ is Winning Twitter

Animal videos are always trending on the internet and netizens just can’t stop showering their love on this ‘jumbo’ who was seen enjoying a calming spa day at a zoo. From viral videos of dancing tuskers to cricketer elephants, we have seen elephants do a lot of funny stuff on the internet. And we are not complaining here! Another addition to this long list of viral content featuring the gentle giants is this video of an elephant enjoying a ‘spa day’.

Shared by Oregon Zoo on Twitter, the 1.10-minute clip features pure moments of happiness with an elephant enjoying its time while playing in the mud and splashing the muddy water with its legs, as if enjoying a jumbo version of a ‘spa day’.

Check out the cute viral video:

The viral video has received over 35k views with Twitterati flooding the reply section with their comments for the cute elephant. Reacting to the overloaded cuteness of the tusker, one of the users expressed his desire to hug the giant animal and wrote, “I just wanted to hug him. And that’s the last thing I remember". Check out some of the other reaction to the video:

In another viral video that had grabbed people’s attention earlier this year, a tusker at the Kodyaka temple located in Karnataka was seen dancing to the tune of a Bollywood song. The video which was shared originally on Instagram by @kerala­_elephants, featured a tusker named Lakshmi dancing on the superhit Bollywood song ‘Namo Namo Shankara’ from Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer film Kedarnath. The dancing skill of the tusker evoked a lot of reaction from the netizens and the video soon got viral getting over 8 thousand likes. Showering their love on the video, Instagram users dropped their lovely comments appreciating Lakshmi’s dancing skills.

Check out the video:

What’s your reaction to the elephant’s spa day?

