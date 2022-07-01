Viral Video of Father Carrying His Daughter To Safety Seconds Before a Earthquake

Natural calamities often come without warning and catch us unawares. Quick thinking and reflexes are the key to escaping calamities like earthquakes. A recent video that is going viral showcases both such quick thinking as well as a parent’s concern for his child. The video poses the question of whether the man featured possesses some kind of sixth sense.

The reason is in the clip, a man is able to sense an upcoming earthquake a few seconds before the quake actually hits. He runs to the rescue of his daughter. In the CCTV footage from inside a house, you can see that the father is working inside the house sitting on the chair and his daughter is sitting on the table. Out of the blue, the father picks up the child and runs towards the exit of the house.

The reason for doing so is not apparent right away, but then, we see objects inside the house start moving and swaying, indicating that an earthquake has just hit.

What is astonishing is the man sprung into action even before the tremors began. Later, CCTV footage from outside the house show that the child’s mother has also joined them outdoors. Take a look at the video that was shared by the Instagram handle of Failarmy with the caption “Dadstincts (noun): The ability to sense earthquakes while wearing jorts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FailArmy (@failarmy)



Over 2 millionpeople have liked the video so far who have been impressed by the man’s quick thinking.

The comments section was full of praise. A user, claiming to be the woman in the video, said that it was she, her husband and daughter in clip. She said the incident took place in 2018 in the US state of Alaska.

People replied to her comment saying she had a hero of a husband.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.