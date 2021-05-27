Viral Video of Grandma and Grandpa Acing Beer Pong Has Left Internet Delighted: Watch

A video of an elderly couple playing beer pong with their grandson and his friend is going viral on social media for all right reasons. The video shows the couple enjoying themselves while playing the game. They even make perfect shots as people around them give a shout-out. The video was shared on the Instagram handle of Ross Smith, who is a social media influencer. The user wrote that when grandparents certainly party harder than children in the caption.

In the video, one can see that Smith’s grandmother makes a shot, followed by one from his grandfather. As soon as his grandpa hits a shot, everyone else present in the room starts cheering him up. Smith himself gets so excited, he throws his drink and hugs his grandpa.

Take a look at the video:

The video, which was posted on May 25, has garnered over 1.3 lakh likes and over a thousand comments. People showered the duo with praises in the comment section. There were a variety of comments, some complimented the beautiful dress which the grandma had donned, while some highlighted the elbows’ rule. Many simply left smiling, fire and heart emojis to share their reactions.

An Instagram user wrote, “The ultimate dream team,” another wrote that the post makes him smile. One of the users called it “grandparent goals.”

Smith has over 2 million followers and has posted a lot of content with his grandparents. The account has some hilarious reels which will make your day. Mostly, the videos and photos have Smith’s grandma saying and doing weird things. In a hilarious video, the grandma is seen giving life hacks of how to sneak booze in public. The video shows the old lady taking a loaf of bread and making holes in all the pieces with glass.

Next, she places the pieces of bread one on top of the other and forms a pile. She inserts the bottle through the hole and closes it with a proper slice of bread. She is then seen at a public place with the same pile of bread in a packet and drinking booze.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here