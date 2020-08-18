Viral Video of Grizzly Cub Goofing Around with Mamma Bear Will Remind You of Childhood Days

Mothers across species are known for not letting their little ones pull off notorious stunts. This baby bear’s mamma is no different.

An adorable Facebook video that has been shared by a user named Sumer Walser Williams shows a baby bear goofing around in a patio like an area. The bear cub is seen making sounds, roaming around for a while, before his mamma comes from the back. She then pulls him away, and the mother and baby duo are seen leaving the premises.

Till now, the video has been viewed by more than three lakh times.

Sumer has also put a witty caption to her video. A part of it reads, “Mom's reaction in my head played out as "Let's go, I have told you a hundred times not to bother people while we're raiding their house for goodies. We have to be silent. I've told you this. Why can't you seem to listen? I had to climb 12 feet up a pole to rescue your little butt. Get off their deck now."

The video as one would expect has garnered all kinds of fun and cute comments. A person wrote, “For a moment, I thought Mr. Bean's Teddy had come to visit.” Another one commented, “Love the way she grabbed him by the scruff of the neck and pulled him away from the window.”