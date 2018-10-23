English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Viral Video Of 'Headless Chicken Sea Monster' Swimming in Sea Has Left People Scared
What lurks in the depths of the ocean may just be the stuff of your nightmares.
The ocean has some strange things. What lurks in the deep remains a mystery because a vast majority of the ocean is still unexplored.
A creature from these depths has emerged recently and is taking the Internet for a storm. Refereed to as the 'headless chicken monster', a video of a strange organism in the sea is going viral.
The video is the first ever taken of the creature being captured by a camera in the Southern Ocean. The creature appears to be large and red with no apparent head - therefore, being named as 'headless chicken.'
This 'headless chicken' is actually a deep-sea cucumber known by its scientific name of Enypniasties Eximia. First found in the Gulf of Mexico in 2017, it was only recently filmed in the Southern Ocean by Australian fisheries. A video posted by these researchers, which subsequently went viral shows this strange creature.
Australian researchers had to use special cameras to develop the means to capture this creature on reel. And ofcourse, people cannot stop speculating about it.
Even scientists were pretty confused!
But turns out - this creature may be doing good other than just scaring people on the Internet. There is hope that the pioneering Australian camera technology that captured the rare footage of this organism, Enypniastes eximia, may help the long-running push for the creation of a new Antarctic conservation zone.
Behold the majestic "headless chicken monster" or Enypniasties eximia, spotted recently in the Southern Ocean for the first time on an Australian fisheries camera. https://t.co/jQHv5L0uE3 pic.twitter.com/ZeChEiivCy
— Antarctic Division (@AusAntarctic) October 20, 2018
Australian researchers had to use special cameras to develop the means to capture this creature on reel. And ofcourse, people cannot stop speculating about it.
"The animal, also nicknamed the 'Spanish dancer'..." https://t.co/MEWWF2jtBR
— Nathania Johnson VOTED (@nlj) October 22, 2018
So it exists. #headless #chicken #monster https://t.co/PnYpAoiqbE
— Shiny (@ShinyTheresa) October 21, 2018
Headless Chicken Monster....pretty accurate description tbh. https://t.co/1FgPGG99Zx
— Amanda Y (@imayatachak) October 23, 2018
Yeah I’m never going swimming again
— Mario Mario (@MarioMa17284602) October 23, 2018
God really does release a new Pokémon every so often. It’s fascinating. https://t.co/cHqOXsCUjT
— Juicy Gentlman (@DariusAmore) October 22, 2018
This is what I look like when I wake up in the morning https://t.co/c28aF0GicT
— Alysha Grossi (@alyshagrossi) October 22, 2018
Thanks @nytimes. Like I need another thing to keep me awake at night. #headlesschickenmonster https://t.co/oRuvzAum3g
— Janice (@SarcasticRhino) October 22, 2018
The ocean terrifies and fascinates me all at once. https://t.co/EfbYJSrItW #headlesschickenmonster
— Adam Zucker (@popart84) October 22, 2018
"We'd never seen this thing before … at the time, none of us actually knew what it was, so we did what a lot of scientists do and googled it,"
Dr Welsford said. @roseycatherine #WierdScienceNeedSatisfied✅ https://t.co/mn52ddeGll
— Milo Mighty Squeak from the Pilbara (@MiloWh007) October 21, 2018
"If Enypniastes eximia is too much of a mouthful, the creeped-out masses have given the sea cucumber another, more fitting name: 'the headless chicken monster.'" https://t.co/ZVZQiWGdtw @washingtonpost #HeadlessChickenMonster
— The Sampson Briefly (@SampsonBriefly) October 23, 2018
And speaking of Antarctic marine animals that need protecting… check out this unique video of a deep-sea sea cucumber Enypniastes eximia, affectionately known as the ‘headless chicken monster’, filmed in Antarctic waters for the 1st time https://t.co/J7MsHepUlW pic @AusAntarctic pic.twitter.com/BGRCdXfITq
— The Antarctic Report (@AntarcticReport) October 21, 2018
