Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Video of Hearing Impaired Kids Singing the National Anthem is Hitting Us Right in the Feels

An old video of children, with hearing impairments, using sign language to sing the Indian national anthem has been doing the rounds on the internet for the past few days.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 12:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Video of Hearing Impaired Kids Singing the National Anthem is Hitting Us Right in the Feels
An old video of children, with hearing impairments, using sign language to sing the Indian national anthem has been doing the rounds on the internet for the past few days.

An old video of children, with hearing impairments, using sign language to sing the Indian national anthem has been doing the rounds on the internet for the past few days. The video, which has been repeatedly shared on Twitter and Facebook, shows school children standing in line and singing the anthem.

The video is available on YouTube, and is evidently from 2017, although the source of it is not known.

Just six days before the country celebrates its 71st Republic Day on January 26, this seems like an appropriate time for the video to go viral. The past few weeks have seen innumerable protests from different parts of the country against the highly contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed by the Centre in December of last year and the timing of the video couldn't have been better.

This is how people reacted to the video:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram