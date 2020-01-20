Video of Hearing Impaired Kids Singing the National Anthem is Hitting Us Right in the Feels

An old video of children, with hearing impairments, using sign language to sing the Indian national anthem has been doing the rounds on the internet for the past few days. The video, which has been repeatedly shared on Twitter and Facebook, shows school children standing in line and singing the anthem.

The video is available on YouTube, and is evidently from 2017, although the source of it is not known.

Just six days before the country celebrates its 71st Republic Day on January 26, this seems like an appropriate time for the video to go viral. The past few weeks have seen innumerable protests from different parts of the country against the highly contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed by the Centre in December of last year and the timing of the video couldn't have been better.

National Anthem by Hearing Impaired Kids.I can't watch or listen without tears welling up my eyes and feeling a lump in the throat.Our nation and its anthem stands tall above everything else.... #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/STqbmULKzS — ᴬᴹᴮᴱᴿ (@Sel_et_Poivre__) January 20, 2020

This is how people reacted to the video:

Always feels proud hearing our national anthem; these kids are awesome Thank you for sharing #JaiHind — Rohini #BharatHinduNation (@RohiniShah73) January 20, 2020

Awesome kids, so proud of you.. Vandemataram 🙏🇮🇳Jai Hind 🙏 🇮🇳 — Bharat Ki Aan... Leela... (@Gangtok7) January 20, 2020

Goosebumps while listening to this... Thanks for sharing 👍 — Monika Rana (@MonikaR00432557) January 20, 2020

Thanx a lot for sharing this.. ❤️🙏🏻 — вαwlí вαwrchí 🇮🇳 (@Divya_S_Rathore) January 20, 2020

