Viral Video of 'Hunky' Kangaroo in Texas is Pushing Netizens to Start Working Out

If you have been trying to find an inspiration that could push you to do a workout and some physical activity, we might just have spotted the right video for you. This viral clip of Kangaroo from Texas is surely going to give you the required ‘push’ to work out for your dream body. Wondering what’s the relation between workout inspiration and a kangaroo? Wait till you this clip of a ‘bodybuilder’ kangaroo posted on Instagram by a user named Jay Brewer. The video starts with Brewer holding a kangaroo that appears to have a perfect well-built body just like a human who regularly goes to the gym for workouts.

In the caption shared along with the video, Brewer mentions that this kangaroo is from Texas, USA, and has a body bigger than kangaroos found in Australia.

Check out the video:

The Instagram post, which was originally shared on May 28, has now gone viral getting over 3.5 lakhs. Users flooded the comment section of the post with their admiration for the kangaroo’s physique.

“He made me wanna do some push-ups,: commented a user. “Damn see his hand so strong," wrote another user complimenting the kangaroo’s physique.“This kangaroo can release a fitness and nutrition plan and I will buy it today,” declared a third.

What is your reaction to this bodybuilder kangaroo?

A few years back, pictures of another kangaroo from Australia had gone viral on the internet. According to the Sun, the kangaroo was spotted standing in a Boodjidup Creek by a young man who was walking with his dog. He was surprised to see such a well-built kangaroo and ran to his camera to click pictures, but soon saw that the mammal was coming towards him. He left after taking only a few pictures.

Describing the build of the kangaroo, the man pointed out that it was 6.5 ft tall and must have been weighed at least 100 kg.

