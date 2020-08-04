Viral Video of 'Hybrid' Bharatnatyam from France Has Left Desi Internet Divided

A video that can be best described as a fusion dance has taken the internet by storm. In the clip, one can see two girls performing a combination of Bharatanatyam and Hip Hop.

The Paris-based duo can be seen grooving to the tunes of ‘What’s Poppin’ by Jack Harlow. Dancers Orlane Dede and Usha Jey have blended some Bharatnatyam dance moves in their performance. The dancing duo calls this form, "Hybrid Bharatham ".

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Usha wrote, “I call this #HybridBharatham and this is my way of mixing 2 styles that I love. Hip-Hop will always be my first love, but I have a big affection for Bharatanatyam. I’m not an expert of Bharatanatyam yet, but I will be".

Both the girls can be seen wearing plain yellow color sarees. They have made a plait of their hair and have also put a flower.

The video on Instagram alone has been viewed nearly 37 thousand times. The majority of the users have appreciated the duo's effort and have lauded them as well. Many users have dropped in fire emoji, thumbs up emoji as their love and appreciation.

However, some users have also pointed out that the Bharatnatyam moves incorporated in the video were not true to the dance form.