Watch: Viral Video of Kid With Prosthetic Leg Climbing Out of Ditch is a Lesson in Resilience

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic when lakhs of people are dying, and the reality around us is so depressing, people are looking around for things that can give them hope. One such little glimmer of hope is the story of four-year-old Antonella, whose viral video is winning hearts all over the internet. In the widely shared clip of the little girl with prosthetic left leg, she is struggling and then climbing out of a ditch. People are finding the act inspirational.

The video begins with Antonella asking her mother for a hand but her mother encourages her to do this on her own. Antonella’s mother can be heard telling her in Portuguese that she knows she can do it. Her mother assures her that she is not going to fall. With her pink prosthetic leg attached to her hips, the little girl tries again and again. She slips at least five times. Ultimately when Antonella successfully climbs over it, she yells in celebration. She gives a thumbs up to her mother with a winning smile. The courage of the little girl in the viral video has netizens in tears. The video that was posted on Instagram in January has again been posted on Twitter recently.

Antonella wasn’t sure she could do it, but with her encouraging mom cheering her on— she did it!(antonella.funghetto) Você é uma campeã pic.twitter.com/wT04GvfOUh— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) May 26, 2021

A Twitter user praised the mother saying that it would take all his willpower not to run and help Antonella instantly. According to the user, Antonella’s smile made all the efforts of her mother worth it.

It would take all of my willpower not to run over there and scoop her up. But the smile made it all worth it. pic.twitter.com/CEtBQ72Ek2— Richard Freeman (@Durden112) May 27, 2021

Here is how others reacted:

The smile. Wait for it… https://t.co/SBX00FByEg— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) May 26, 2021

I’m Not Crying, You Are https://t.co/7OZlUH7rsZ— Podrick Payne (@Uh_EZBandana) May 27, 2021

The world put into perspective for the day. What a brave and inspirational young girl https://t.co/NfEEOgqZsd— Stuart Houston (@stuhmx5) May 27, 2021

As per Antonella’s Instagram profile that is managed by her parents, she has Left Lower Agenesis, a condition in which an organ fails to develop during a child’s growth in the mother’s womb.

Antonella’s mother and father keep posting her cute pictures on her Instagram page, which now has more than 13,000 followers.

