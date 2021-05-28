buzz

News18» News»Buzz»Watch: Viral Video of Kid With Prosthetic Leg Climbing Out of Ditch is a Lesson in Resilience
2-MIN READ

Watch: Viral Video of Kid With Prosthetic Leg Climbing Out of Ditch is a Lesson in Resilience

A Twitter user praised the mother saying that it would take all his willpower not to run and help Antonella instantly. (Credit: GoodNewsCorrespondent/Twitter)

The video begins with Antonella asking her mother for a hand but her mother encourages her to do this on her own. Her mother assures her that she is not going to fall.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic when lakhs of people are dying, and the reality around us is so depressing, people are looking around for things that can give them hope. One such little glimmer of hope is the story of four-year-old Antonella, whose viral video is winning hearts all over the internet. In the widely shared clip of the little girl with prosthetic left leg, she is struggling and then climbing out of a ditch. People are finding the act inspirational.

The video begins with Antonella asking her mother for a hand but her mother encourages her to do this on her own. Antonella’s mother can be heard telling her in Portuguese that she knows she can do it. Her mother assures her that she is not going to fall. With her pink prosthetic leg attached to her hips, the little girl tries again and again. She slips at least five times. Ultimately when Antonella successfully climbs over it, she yells in celebration. She gives a thumbs up to her mother with a winning smile. The courage of the little girl in the viral video has netizens in tears. The video that was posted on Instagram in January has again been posted on Twitter recently.

A Twitter user praised the mother saying that it would take all his willpower not to run and help Antonella instantly. According to the user, Antonella’s smile made all the efforts of her mother worth it.

Here is how others reacted:

As per Antonella’s Instagram profile that is managed by her parents, she has Left Lower Agenesis, a condition in which an organ fails to develop during a child’s growth in the mother’s womb.

Antonella’s mother and father keep posting her cute pictures on her Instagram page, which now has more than 13,000 followers.

first published:May 28, 2021, 14:55 IST