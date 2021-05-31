Viral Video of Little Girl Singing to Prairie Dog is Melting Internet but are They Safe?

Often, videos of cute kids enjoying the moments with their pets end up becoming a huge hit on social media. However, a recent video of a little girl singing to her prairie dog has left many worried for her safety. While there is no doubt that the girl’s cute gesture of holding the rodent while singing a song was born out of pure love for the creature, some users pointed out that holding it could be dangerous for her.

In the video,which has now gone viral garnering over 1 lakh views and over four thousand likes, the girl is seencaressing and patting the back of the prairie dog. Check it out:

Just a girl singing to her prairie dog.. 😊Sound on pic.twitter.com/8QzF0v17ho — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 30, 2021

The video evoked a lot of reaction from Twitterratiwho shared their concerns for the young girl. A user mentioned about thehuge claws and big, nasty, pointy teeth of the rodent. Another pointed out that while the rodent looks cute, it could carry diseases to the girl.

OMG NO! They carry terrible disease. Might look “cute”, but they are a wild animal & should be treated as such.— DJ, RN 😷 (@DJRN0255) May 30, 2021

while adorable at first glance, that is a wild animal that can inflict permanent damage in a second that even the best trauma and plastic and ophthalmic surgeons can’t fix. Look at those claws. Go with a puppy.— GolfKilo (@GolfKilo1011) May 30, 2021

However, there were also some who said that prairie dogs are completely social and do not possess any danger while playing with them.

Sweet, anyone who understands Prarie dogs know they are highly social, group loving creatures that make amazing companions.— Lee-Marie Bartow (@LeeLee2k) May 30, 2021

Check out some more reactions here:

Zo cute😍😍😍— marianne (@marianne_schrey) May 30, 2021

while adorable at first glance, that is a wild animal that can inflict permanent damage in a second that even the best trauma and plastic and ophthalmic surgeons can’t fix. Look at those claws. Go with a puppy.— GolfKilo (@GolfKilo1011) May 30, 2021

Oh my - there are no words to describe the level of cuteness 💕— 2sisters (@bettyg2224) May 31, 2021

Just a girl singing to her prairie dog.. 😊Sound on pic.twitter.com/8QzF0v17ho — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 30, 2021

In another video that went viral a few days back, a three-year-old girl was seen enjoying her time, as she played with a Rottweiler dog on a trampoline. Alex, a resident of Wyoming in the United States, was spotted bouncing up and down the blue trampoline along with her two-year-old Rottweiler, Kona.

The video shows Alex encouraging Kona for jumps by shouting ‘bounce’ as the female dog attempts to follow her orders. The toddler also does not miss to encourage Kona’s efforts and screams ‘wow’ in appreciation for her. Meanwhile, she attempts summersaults in this cute video. Check out this cute video:

Keywords: Viral video, dog videos, prairie dog, pet, little girl, rottweiler

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here