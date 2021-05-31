buzz

Viral Video of Little Girl Singing to Prairie Dog is Melting Internet but are They Safe?
Viral Video of Little Girl Singing to Prairie Dog is Melting Internet but are They Safe?

In the viral video, a little girl is seen caressing and patting the back of the prairie dog.

Often, videos of cute kids enjoying the moments with their pets end up becoming a huge hit on social media. However, a recent video of a little girl singing to her prairie dog has left many worried for her safety. While there is no doubt that the girl’s cute gesture of holding the rodent while singing a song was born out of pure love for the creature, some users pointed out that holding it could be dangerous for her.

In the video,which has now gone viral garnering over 1 lakh views and over four thousand likes, the girl is seencaressing and patting the back of the prairie dog. Check it out:

The video evoked a lot of reaction from Twitterratiwho shared their concerns for the young girl. A user mentioned about thehuge claws and big, nasty, pointy teeth of the rodent. Another pointed out that while the rodent looks cute, it could carry diseases to the girl.

However, there were also some who said that prairie dogs are completely social and do not possess any danger while playing with them.

Check out some more reactions here:

In another video that went viral a few days back, a three-year-old girl was seen enjoying her time, as she played with a Rottweiler dog on a trampoline. Alex, a resident of Wyoming in the United States, was spotted bouncing up and down the blue trampoline along with her two-year-old Rottweiler, Kona.

The video shows Alex encouraging Kona for jumps by shouting ‘bounce’ as the female dog attempts to follow her orders. The toddler also does not miss to encourage Kona’s efforts and screams ‘wow’ in appreciation for her. Meanwhile, she attempts summersaults in this cute video. Check out this cute video:

May 31, 2021