Viral Video of Little Girl Touching an Army Officer's Feet Leaves Twitter Emotional

Soldiers are the unsung heroes who always risk their lives while protecting their country. Nothing can ever level up their courage, sacrifices and selfless acts while safeguarding the borders away from their family. Speaking of which, recently, a video of a little Indian girl touching the feet of a soldier has gone viral on the internet.

The video was shared by P C Mohan, the Lok Sabha MP of Bengaluru Central. Needless to say, the emotional clip garnered a thunderous response from people on Twitter

In the viral clip, the little girl can be seen walking up to an Indian Army jawan. In the very next second, we see the soldier leaning towards her to find out what the little munchkin wants. However, what happens next has melted the hearts of many. She quickly touches the feet of the soldier as a sign of respect, which brings an instant smile to his face. While sharing the video on Twitter, the MP wrote, “Raising patriotic young minds is a duty every parent owes to this great nation. Jai Hind”.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Raising patriotic young minds is a duty every parent owes to this great nation. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mhAjLbtOvG — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) July 15, 2022

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it created a massive buzz in no time. A user, who was moved by the little girl’s gesture, said, “Salute to the parents of the kid..it is so touching to see the kid appreciating and acknowledging our soldiers in such a sweet way..difficult to watch it without wet eyes..Lots of love to the kid..Jai Hind”.

Salute to the parents of the kid..it so touching to see the kid appreciating and acknowledging our soldiers in such a sweet way..difficult to watch it without wet eyes..Lots of love to the kid..Jai Hind🙂🙏🏻🙏🏻👍🏻 — Sagar M Sathe | सागर म साठे | (@sagarsathe2504) July 15, 2022

The video has also brought tears to the eyes of many. Talking about the same, a person added, “My eyes welled up…. happy tears….God bless the little one being raised to acknowledge & express gratitude, our soldiers of course… and their families.”

My eyes welled up…. happy tears….🙏 God bless the little one being raised to acknowledge & express gratitude, our soldiers of course… and their families. — Meghna Girish 🇮🇳 (@megirish2001) July 15, 2022

With over one million views, the video has surely depicted that sometimes small gestures are enough to inspire the masses in abundance. What do you think about it?

