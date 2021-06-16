Viral Video of Man and Bird Eating from Same Plate is Filling Internet with Hope

A recent video that is winning the internet’s heart is proof that co-existence is the key to survival. A short clip that has been shared on Instagram shows a man sharing the food on his plate with a bird. The two of them are seen eating the meal together on a red plastic table. The Instagram reel has been shared by a user named Megharaj Desale. The user has added that the middle-aged man in the video is his father. On the plate, one can see an Indian meal that includes dal, rice and vegetable curry. The animal-loving man is clad in a rust coloured checks shirt which he has teamed up with a pair of trousers. The heartwarming video has crossed the two lakh likes benchmark and has garnered many comments appreciating the man’s noble gesture. Quite a few netizens have called him an inspiration for mankind, while many have opined that some people are inhuman towards stray animals and birds.

A person also mentioned how the bird had chosen a kind-hearted man for sharing the meal. A different Instagrammer said that this is the best thing he has seen in a really long while. The video was originally shared on May 21.

In another clip shared on the same profile, a video of birds being rescued from a cage can also be seen. In the short video, a man is seen removing a cloth cover from the cage and opening its door in order to set the little birds free in the wild. This gesture too, as expected, has been hugely appreciated by internet users. People have expressed their happiness by dropping emojis in the comments section. In the caption, Megharaj has mentioned that the man in the frame is his father and that he is also an animal lover. This all heart reel has got over 100 likes on Instagram alone.

