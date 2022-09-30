Viral Video of Man Moving Giant Snake With His Bare Hands Leaves Internet Divided

What would you do after spotting a giant snake crossing your path? Most people are likely to wait for it to pass and continue on their way. However, this man from a recent video posted by India Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan on Twitter, ensured that the snake was off the road safely. Thus, saving it from the possibility of being run over by another vehicle coming behind. The footage shows the man walking towards the giant reptile before pausing to observe where its head was. He grabs the snake and swiftly moves it aside. The giant reptile then disappears in the dark. People behind the camera can be heard screaming in scare as the venomous reptile could have bitten the man

However, the act has left the internet divided. “Your views on it. Going in wildlife habitat & disturbing or saving it from road accident. Video is from important wildlife habitual in south India,” Kaswan wrote while posting the video.

Your views on it. Going in wildlife habitat & disturbing or saving it from road accident. Video is from important wildlife habitual in south India. @BoskyKhanna pic.twitter.com/7W110lg3CD — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 30, 2022

Soon the video was being discussed by Twitter users, with many sharing their points of view in the reply section. “I think there are better ways to move the Snake off the road without handling it. I think his intentions are commendable though, most people will just drive around and take pictures,” a user wrote.

An excerpt from another user’s comment read: “I would prefer wild animals not dying by road accidents to undisturbed animals carrying that risk.”

A third user also mentioned how he saved the snake from getting killed in a road accident.

Another cyber suffer showed concern and said, “He could have waited. Risk to him and the snake as well. If it attacked, they might have killed that snake.”

What do you think of the man’s act?

The video has garnered more than 23,000 views since it was uploaded and is still counting.

