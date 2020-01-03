Viral Video of Man Urinating in front of Passengers at Airport Has Left People Disgusted

In a recent incident at an airport, a man was caught urinating on a chair at the waiting area.

A video of the man urinating went viral on social media after an Instagram user shared it. In the video, the man can be seen pissing sitting on his chair as a few repulsed passengers look on.

The video got a variety of responses and has been watched over 2 lakh times.

While some users expressed shock at the incident, others wanted the man to be arrested. A few people flooded the post with hilarious comments, while others wondering as to why the passengers did not stop him.

One Instagram user hoped that the man was arrested. Another questioned the behavior of the bystander and said, “Why isn’t anyone doing anything about this? Just sitting there watching?”

Sharing a similar experience, a user wrote, “Lol I am not even surprised at this after what I witnessed two hours ago. A girl pulled down her pants and peed in front of the car next to ours.”

One user wrote, “Mind your own business. Let the man get some relief or give him a hand.”

Such stories make it very easy to create a hype on social media as last year, a video of a man shaving his head during a flight went viral, inviting a flurry of comments.

