2-MIN READ

Viral Video of Monkey Unboxing Gift and Reading Instructions Manual Leaves Twitter In Splits

Curious George, the monkey | Image credit: Twitter

A critic of the video said, that 'monkeys do not make good pets. They do not belong in homes, chained up, and wearing diapers'. Others, however, found the video cute.

Who does not like gifts? A video of a monkey unboxing its gift is perhaps one of the cutest videos that you will see on the internet today.

In the clip shared by basketball player Rex Chapman, one can see a monkey, opening the box, pulling out the thermos and removing its plastic. During the course of the video, the monkey also carefully studies the instruction manual. Fascinated by the gift, it unscrews and screws the cap of the gift. Further in the video, the monkey is seen casually playing with the blue coloured flask. There are a couple of moments in the video in which it is peeping inside the thermos.

Till now, the video has been viewed over one million times. Captioning the video, he wrote, “George got a new thermos. Reads the instructions and all…”.

The viral video has unsurprisingly got netizens laughing and commenting.

Some have raised their concerns regarding monkeys being kept at homes.

A critic of the video wrote, “Not to be a killjoy, but monkeys do not make good pets. They do not belong in homes, chained up, and wearing diapers. In order to be more “tractable”, they are pulled from their mothers at birth to be raised by humans. I look forward to your posts, but this one is a no".

Yet another user wrote, "While this is cute and all, monkeys and wild animals do not belong owned in homes. They deserve to be in the wild".

