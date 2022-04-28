Viral Video of Moon in North Pole is Obviously Fake But People Swear They 'Touched' it

The viral video that claims to show the moon at the North Pole, appearing for a few seconds and then disappearing, has been debunked time and again but its tenure on the Internet isn’t over yet. It’s now back on Twitter, with someone writing, “The moon is in the North Pole, where the day lasts 24 hours and the moon appears in only 30 seconds completely and blocks the sun for only 5 seconds and then disappears, a breathtaking view." The video is obviously edited and now, those trying to debunk it, are getting trolled by those claiming it’s “obviously real". Clearly, sarcasm is lost on quite a few.

The moon is in the North Pole, where the day lasts 24 hours and the moon appears in only 30 seconds completely and blocks the sun for only 5 seconds and then disappears, a breathtaking view. pic.twitter.com/kJjkEzAeaq— Ollie and Dave. (@BeachDog15) April 26, 2022

People saying this is fake are just not well travelled. I’ve been there. Well not that exact spot, I was actually closer to the horizon, just on the spot where you can briefly touch the moon as it passes. There is no full eclipse at this point so hard to say which view is better— Burner (@afootballfeast) April 26, 2022

I think it's fake, because 663 years ago cameras and rockets did not exist. I'll keep investigating— Joui (@Callankan) April 27, 2022

People are saying this is fake, but this is actually where Beyoncé filmed “Find Your Way Back” A inspirational song for all to enjoy! pic.twitter.com/GwfiviP3bu— ℐΛY ϯ ™  (High Value Man) (@ijayt205) April 27, 2022

I saw this three and a half summers ago! My dog and I both thought it was breathtaking! Sadly Nachos got excited and jumped into the air where he was caught in the moons gravitational field and pulled to the moon. I assume he's still living there.— Todd (@MobTownTodd) April 27, 2022

I can confirm that this is actually not fake. I saw this happen when I traveled there and was actually able to reach out and taste some of the moon with a spoon and even confirmed that the moon is in fact made of cheese. One of the most enlightening experiences of my life.— Aman Kurji (@AmanKurji) April 26, 2022

At this point, it’s hard to tell who is trolling whom.

