Watch: Viral Video of Mumbai Woman's 'Chai-biscuit Popsicle' Leaves Netizens Impressed

A new experiment with chai and biscuit is creating a lot of buzz on social media. A Mumbai-based food blogger on Instagram made a popsicle by mixing crushed Parle-G biscuits and cold milk tea. The result appeared to look mouth-watering.

Food blogger Mahima, on her Instagram account ‘diningwithdhoot’, shared the recipe of what she calls ‘Chai Biscuit Popsicle’. In the 15-second reel, she first crushes a packet of Parle-G biscuits. After that she empties the packet into popsicle moulds. The food blogger then fills the moulds with cold milk tea. After refrigeration, the popsicles are ready.

The food blogger said this popsicle is the best option for chai lovers amid the hot weather.

Her video received immense love from the netizens. One user lauded the food blogger for this “novel idea", saying only she could have thought of something like a chai biscuit popsicle.

“Uf uf uf," another user was in awe of this unique recipe, saying chai biscuit popsicle sounds perfect.

Another comment praised the simple recipe, saying she loves how easy it is to make a chai biscuit popsicle, calling it the “PERFECT summer treat".

Many people responded with comments like “this is genius", “so innovative" and “amazing".

The food blogger has just over 7,000 followers on Instagram, but her ‘chai biscuit popsicles’ video has already received more than 43,000 views.

As summers will get hotter in the coming days, this alternative to the traditional tea can certainly attract chai lovers. Moreover, the food blogger took the relationship between chai and Parle-G to another level.

Since the pandemic, many people started learning basic cooking skills at home and with easy recipes like this, more and more amateurs will get on board.Last year, Dalgona coffee had become an internet sensation and the netizens flooded the social media with thier own recipe videos.

