Viral Video of Mumbai's Trident Hotel 'Collapsing' in Cyclone Tauktae Turns Out to be from Saudi Arabia

Amid several images and videos of the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae that have taken over social media, one particular video showing a chunk of a building collapsing into a parking lot has gone viral. The video surfaced even as the powerful cyclone continued to create wreak havoc in Maharashtra on Monday and caused considerable damage to property. The video alleged that the building was actually the iconic Trident Hotel at Mumbai’s Nariman Point. It claimed that the building sustained considerable damage due to the gusty winds that blew in Mumbai and touched nearly 90 kmph. The video, however, is not from Mumbai. The video was seemingly shot

Videos of the alleged damage to Trident Hotel went viral on social media.

watsapp fwd saying infront of trident hotel this morning @IndiaWeatherMan pic.twitter.com/2OnmoAG222— Parag Pai (@equitysoul) May 17, 2021

With the wind speed of 70 to 90 kilometre per hour this is what happened outside hotel Trident Nariman point Mumbai pic.twitter.com/7EdyCnY5e1— 💝🌹💖jaggirmRanbir💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) May 17, 2021

A fact check conducted by ThePrint, however, found that the video was in fact shot in the Middle East. AIR News Mumbai officially stated that no such incident of damage was reported near Trident hotel in Mumbai.

#FactCheck : No incident of tree/structure fall on vehicles is reported near #Trident hotel in #Mumbai. Video circulating on social media is false. Our correspondent reports that, incident was reported at some other place. @MumbaiPolice@mybmc #cyclonetaukate @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/Jg52IuD0Aj— AIR News Mumbai, आकाशवाणी मुंबई (@airnews_mumbai) May 17, 2021

Further, a report from Al Jazeera indicated that the video was actually shot in Medina in Saudi Arabia when torrential rains in the city had caused panic and widespread damage to property in August 2020. the date can be seen clearly in the upper right corner of the footage.

Additionally, Boom Live, a fact-checking portal, also confirmed that the video was from Medina in Saudi Arabia where torrential rains lashed the city in July 2020. The video is being widely shared on Whatsapp as well where it is falsely being touted as the Trident Hotel.

Cyclone Tauktae originated from the Arabian Sea and has been categorized an an ‘extremely severe cyclone storm’. It has been causing heavy rainfall in Mumbai since Monday morning, with wind speed ranging over 60-75 kmph. According to the weather reports it expected to make landfall in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar between 10 pm and 11 pm with winds up to 165 km per hour by Monday evening.

Mumbai Airport shut operations for three hours due to stormy conditions. The repercussions have caused damages in the city where some trees in the city have been uprooted and in some areas traffic was disrupted. According to the IMD’s latest warning bulletin, Cyclone Tauktae hovering around 160 km away from the Mumbai coast is likely to make landfall in the south Gujarat coast by midnight tonight.

