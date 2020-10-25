Viral Video of Odisha Cop Voluntarily Sweeping Road is Proof That Not All Heroes Wear Capes

Off late, the saying ‘not all hero wear capes’ has become quite popular. Police personnel recently proved that the saying is absolutely true after he swept the road for the benefit of those riding their vehicles on it.

In a video that has won the internet's heart, a police officers can be seen going beyond his duty for the larger good. The personnel identified as Lalit Mohan Rout is seen sweeping a road near Sikharpur square in Cuttack. He is brooming away the rubble on the road so that the motorists do not skid over it.

The clip has been shared by a journalist named Tazeen Qureshy. Captioning the video, she wrote, “Good deed: A traffic cop clears the rubble on the road to avert skidding of vehicles in #Cuttack #Odisha."

While it is true that people have been lauding the efforts of the police personnel, some people on the other hand have been raising questions on those whose actual job is to clean the rubble. Take a look at some of the reactions of netizens:

Those work do by municipal corporation which done by traffic's department .If all department done their assignment properly no such sight seen .I don't disagree by the work by our cops. Extra work ,social work persons 🙏🙏.But if all dept. Do their job poprly development grow. — Chotu Surya (@chotusuryamani) October 18, 2020

Yes ...we do appreciate the traffic constable. But what action will be taken on them, who are entrusted to clear the rubble ...the ward officials, work Sarkars of @CMCCuttack — Kaustuva Das (@KaustuvaBapu) October 18, 2020

This is called "Policing with human touch". There is nothing wrong by a traffic police man cleaning the road. This is done to avoid skidding on the road and saving lives. — Dr Debi Prasanna Khuntia (@kdebiprasanna) October 18, 2020

Actor and politician Akash Dasnayak too took to Twitter to laud the efforts of Lalit Mohan Rout. Retweeting the video, he said, “If we look closely around us, we will find many people, like the Cuttack traffic police officer here, who go beyond their specified set of responsibilities to help others and make their lives easier. My salute to such unsung heroes everywhere. #UnsungHeroes#HeroCop"

If we look closely around us, we will find many people, like the Cuttack traffic police officer here, who go beyond their specified set of responsibilities to help others and make their lives easier. My salute to such unsung heroes everywhere.#UnsungHeroes #HeroCop https://t.co/dsSu9oNH7R — Akash Dasnayak (@IamAkashDNayak) October 19, 2020

Speaking to the Orissa Post (https://www.orissapost.com/cuttack-cop-felicitated-for-donning-sweepers-hat/), the hero cop said that he noticed these sand and stone chips causing trouble for two-wheelers. He decided to do something and ended up picking up a broom to clean the road.

Felicitation of Hav. Lalit Mohan Rout of Town Traffic Police Stn, Cuttack at Police Seva Bhavan.@SarangiSudhansu pic.twitter.com/yyG6d6t5Ji — COMMISSIONERATE POLICE (@cpbbsrctc) October 20, 2020

It is worth mentioning that after the video of his noble deed broke the internet, he was felicitated by the Police Commissioner Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi for his efforts.