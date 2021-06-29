Pet Dog Shows off ‘Purrfect’ Classical Dance Moves With Human in Adorable Video and Internet Loves it

The vault of social media is a treasure of viral content that can cheer you up even on rough days. And our absolute favourite among these viral contents online are videos of animals who just look adorable while performing their cute antics. The latest addition to this list is a viral video of a dog trying to match the steps of its owner, while she delivers a classical dance performance. And we must say the doggo is doing a decent job here!. The video starts off with this girl dressed in a white and red suit performing on a classical number. Behind her is a dog who stands up on its two feet while trying to copy the steps the woman performs. Despite being tied to a wooden pole, the dog jumps and moves around in a bid to mimic the dance. The clip ends with the girl walking up to the dog and hugging it.

Since being shared on Facebook by a user named Sreejith Trikkara, the video has got over 3.89 lakh views along with 5.7 thousand likes. The comment section of the post has been flooded with users reaction praising the dog’s cute dance. Meanwhile, some of the users also requested the woman to not keep him tied and let him match her steps freely.

However, this is not the first time that a dog’s dancing skills have caught people’s attention online. While we often come across videos of the canines showing off some of their moves, this video of a dog recording itself while dancing caught some special attention online. The clip which was originally shared on TikTok was later reshared on Instagram by @my_aussie_gal.

The adorable antics of this doggo was received with an overwhelming response from the netizens and it so far has got over 26 lakh likes.

