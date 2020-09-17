Viral Video of Saree-clad Woman Catching a Snake with Her Hand is Leaving Netizens Thrilled

Reptiles like snakes and lizards can give chills to the bravest of hearts. A saree-clad woman however, left netizens impressed after showing off her skills of catching a snake.

In a viral video, a saree-clad woman can be seen holding a snake with bare hands.

The video was shared on Twitter by Dr Ajayita, which shows the woman in a green and yellow saree getting a hold of the venomous reptile. She is not equipped with any instrument to assist her, as shown in the video. More importantly, she is not even wearing protective gear to shield herself.

During the course of the one minute and 45 seconds long clip, one can see the woman trace the snake with her phone’s mobile torch. Once she spots it, she grabs it by the tail and takes the snake out of the room.

Captioning the video of sheer fearlessness, Ajayita wrote, “Virat Bhagini, a snake catcher, was dressed to attend a wedding when she was called to catch a snake in a home. She did it without any special equipment with perfect poise in a saree.”

In another tweet, Dr Ajayita has clarified that the name cited in her post is incorrect and the brave woman’s actual name is Nirzara Chitti. The now viral video has been viewed more than four lakh times and has been liked by over 95 hundred people.

While most people in the comments lauded Nirzara's courage, a person had different concerns to share.

Virat Bhagini, a snake catcher, was dressed to attend a wedding when she was called to catch a snake in a home. She did it without any special equipment with perfect poise in a saree. pic.twitter.com/uSQEhtqIbA — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) September 12, 2020

He said, “I have seen enough people die of snakebite and enough snake catchers with wooden prosthesis for a hand to say this inhuman thing: Poisonous snake: easier to take your time and kill it than try to catch it Or simply: stay as far away from it as possible until it goes away”

I have seen enough people die of snakebite And enough snakecatchers with wooden prosthesis for a hand to say this inhuman thing:Poisonous snake: easier to take your time and kill it than try to catch itOr simply: stay as far away from it as possible until it goes away — PoorCluelessStranger (@mangubamboo) September 14, 2020

One person was so impressed by the lady’s courage that he sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s attention towards her.

Never seen a Lady catching a Snake and that too a #CobraSnakeHeartiest Congratulations to her for such exemplary courage N special passion for an extraordinary job.Need special appreciation by all.@AmitShah Sir @rajeev_mp Sir @PMOIndia Sir for Informing of an unusual courage — SK Padhi (@HAPPY_ARMY_MAN) September 12, 2020

Many other people also remarked on the woman’s bravery.