Viral Video Of Desi Scarecrow Will Scare the Living Daylights Out of You

In villages, scarecrows made in the middle of the field to drive away birds from the crops is a common sight. Farmers make scarecrows to save their crops from possible damages from birds and other animals. Now, a video of the scarecrow has gone viral on social media which scared the folks on the internet. The clip is of just nine seconds, however, netizens are thoroughly spooked after watching the viral video which seems like a scene of a horror film.

The video posted on Twitter features a scarecrow at an unidentified location, donning a red scarf and gloves, green sweater and blue skirt seemingly frightening, with a scary face. With the help of a spring coil, the scarecrow was swinging around in place instead of standing stationary like a normal scarecrow.

The Twitter user who posted the video called this “Next level scarecrow,” which is true.

To make ‘something different’ of a scarecrow, the farmer has put a stick on a big spring and put the handle of the cycle on it which makes it appear like a ghost is holding the handle of a cycle. The scarecrow is seen swinging around the spring while holding the handle.

for the first few seconds I thought a real person..can be real scary in the night.. scarier if the clothes are white..— Chanduthegreat (@ChanduTechie) July 12, 2021

Imagine watching this at night it will faint weak hearted people too…😄👻— Kranthiquotes (@kranthimirinda) July 12, 2021

Scaring crows? imagine seeing this jumping at night, in the moon's light…I'd run faster than Usain Bolt in the opposite direction. — ⍟ (@Ahilarious) July 13, 2021

Forget about crow I get scared if I see this at night— Ranjana (@Ranjana03958892) July 13, 2021

This scarecrow will not only scare birds but also humans😂😂 savage idea !!— Shruti (@Shruti03699510) July 13, 2021

All's well and good till you see the lady swaying about at 2 in the morning.— Santadeep Dey (@SantadeepDey) July 12, 2021

The video has garnered over 5 lakh views and more than 4,000 retweets on the micro-blogging site. Along with scaring birds and other animals, this scarecrow has scared full-grown adults on social media. Many users pointed out that it will be real horror for those who will see it in the night. The social media users were convinced that the video of the scarecrow is certainly not for the faint-hearted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here