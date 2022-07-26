Viral Video of Sea Cucumbers Eating Won’t Let You Sleep at Night

Most of the ocean is still unknown to humans as we don’t have the technology to discover the never-ending depths. We make discoveries every day about strange creatures that are an extremely important part of nature.

One such creature is the sea cucumber. It is extremely important to the sea’s ecosystem and can help undo much of the damage of centuries of fishing and pollution that humans have left.

A new video about the creature has been released. It shows it eating using tentacle-like structures coming out of its mouth. The video is enough to give anyone nightmares.

This is how sea cucumbers eat pic.twitter.com/KC7IWqdFuH — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) July 14, 2022

Netizens quickly shared their thoughts about the video. Many shared fun facts about the creature while others joked about what the video looked like.

One explained what is happening in the video by saying, “Those are tube feet that look like tentacles surrounding their mouths,” with another joking about his eating habits by saying, “That’s how I eat too.”

A third said that writers should focus less on outer space and more on the deep sea to make movies about. He said, “Movies don’t need to go into deep space for inspiration, there is enough strange stuff available in our oceans and their deep trenches.”

Sea cucumbers, as deposit feeders, play a crucial part in nutrient cycling. Their activities lower organic loads and disperse surface sediment, while the inorganic nitrogen and phosphorus excreted by them improve the benthic habitat.

In other sea cucumber news, new research headed by the University of Stirling’s Institute of Aquaculture demonstrates how sea cucumbers, a delicacy in Asia, may thrive by eating and developing on organic waste produced from commercial fish farms in the Mediterranean.

According to the findings, incorporating sea cucumbers can lessen the environmental effect of marine fish farming while also delivering a high-value-added product.

