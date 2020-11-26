Viral Video of Signboard Falling on Motorists is from Pakistan and Not Cyclone Nivar

Severe cyclone Nivar slammed into India's southern coast early on Thursday, killing at least five people and uprooting trees and power lines. The cyclone made landfall near the city of Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday.

Social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the storm's effect on the cities, as it also triggered rains that lashed the cities and its suburbs, uprooting trees, damaging electric poles and leaving several areas inundated and killed at least five people. Amidst all the mayhem, a video has gone viral on Twitter with claims of it being from Chennai. In the video, a signboard on a street is seen falling on two motorists due to gusty winds amid heavy rainfall, reported The Logical Indian.

The video was shared by several users over a period of 1-2 days who said it was from Chennai.

People of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry & Mayiladuthurai districts should stay in as far as possible.When you come out, beware of trees, boards and electric poles around you!Stay strong!!!#ChennaiRain #Nivar pic.twitter.com/K7zU3LM7S8 — Raammm (@RamRam1718) November 24, 2020

The video was widely circulated and shared by many. But a fact check into the claims revealed it was not Chennai but an old video from Pakistan. The video was originally posted in August, the report by LI said.

The incident was also reported in local Pakistan media at that time with the video.

In related news, Tamil Nadu is likely to receive another spell of heavy rainfall as a fresh low pressure area is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal from November 29 onwards, the IMD said. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the low pressure area likely to form on November 29 may bring very heavy rains over Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department has been giving out continuous warnings to the affected states through the past couple days, which has also led to better preparedness by the authorities. As such, several users on Twitter thanked the weather department for the timely and early warnings.