BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Viral Video of Soldier Cutting Birthday 'Cake' Made of Snow is Making Twitter Merry

A video shared by Virender Sehwag on Twitter shows soldiers cutting a cake made of snow to celebrate birthday | Image credit: Twitter

A video shared by Virender Sehwag on Twitter shows soldiers cutting a cake made of snow to celebrate birthday | Image credit: Twitter

In a 14-second-long video clip uploaded on Twitter by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, a group of soldiers can be seen celebrating one of their birthday on a snow covered hill.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 8:02 PM IST
Share this:

We all like to let our hair down on our birthdays. But for soldiers of the Indian Army, that's seldom an option. Despite the adversities, however, a video of a group of soldiers celebrating a birthday with a "cake" made out of snow.

In a 14-second-long video clip uploaded on Twitter by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, a group of soldiers can be seen celebrating one of their birthday on a snow covered hill. They go on to cut a "cake" made out of snow and the birthday boy even shares a piece with his fellow army men.

"A soldier celebrating his birthday. Forget cheese cake, the beauty of a Snow cake, which only a soldier knows. No word are enough to describe their sacrifices and resilience," Sehwag tweeted while sharing the photo.

The video has garnered a lot of love on Twitter with many thanking Sehwag for sharing the touching video.

The video has garnered thousands of likes and retweets.

Sehwag is active on Twitter and often shares interesting content that often goes viral. The former cricketer has 20.7 million followers on the microblogging platform.

Next Story
Loading