Viral Video of Soldier Flying Over Sea Fascinates Netizens; They, Too, Want To Try

You must have heard the stories of Lord Hanuman flying over the sea and bringing Sanjeevani for Lakshman. Well, for us, flying like Lord Hanuman is impossible. However, a video of a soldier flying in the sky has made it to social media and left people amazed.

This incredible footage of a soldier flying in the middle of the sea is a miracle of science, which has stunned the people. In the video, the soldier is seen flying in the air in the middle of the sea and reaching from one boat to another.

The video has been shared by IAS officer Dr MV Rao, who tweeted, “Wish I could do this Of course, many times I do it in dreams."

This 39-second viral video has caught everyone’s attention and has been viewed more than 53,000 times. The clip has received more than 3,200 likes. Apart from that, it’s interesting to see that people are fascinated by this video as they are sharing their funny comments on the post.

Wish I could do this 🤗Of course, many times I do it in dreams 😊@amazing_physics pic.twitter.com/tu1S8IpJKk — Dr. M V Rao, IAS (@mvraoforindia) January 10, 2022

One user wrote that he is getting the feeling of Tretayuga in Kaliyuga. While some users found it hilarious, others found it a step in technological advancements.

