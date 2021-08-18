Viral Video of Squirrel Feasting on Nuts is the Cutest Thing on Internet Today

We have all seen little but extremely quick squirrels running around in parks. Watching them eating or playing is a complete delight. One such adorable video of a squirrel feasting on hazelnuts has left everyone amused on social media. In the viral clip, the little creature can be seen sitting on a miniature stool and popping hazelnuts one after the other from a small plate placed right in front of it. The video was shared by a Twitter page named Buitengebieden. It seems like a small picnic set-up has been done just for the little creature. The adorable clip is captioned as “Good times.”

The clip has fetched over 52000 views, 4200 likes and tons of comments. A user wrote, “He should slow down and enjoy his meal. It’s a lot like his siblings are there competing.” Another user commented, “The squirrel is so smart that it knows the difference between Real & Fake foods,” as some of the items placed on the table seem fake. While a third one called it ‘tweet of the day,’ some of the users also shared another adorable video of this quirky, jumpy and fluffy creature where they can be seen munching on other eatables.

This isn’t the only video of this creature that has left everyone smiling. Earlier a picture of this tiny animal feasting with a bird grabbed everyone’s attention. The picture shared by a Twitter page ‘A page to make you smile’ shows a squirrel and a bird seated on miniature park benches covered with snow and munching on nuts. The post overloaded with cuteness is captioned as “Picnic with friends”. It seems like they are certainly having a good mealtime.

Picnic with friends 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/aMgR8cbVhp— ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) June 21, 2021

The picture left everyone amazed as the netizens can’t get enough of this rare view.

Squirrels are omnivorous rodents that can eat almost everything on their paws. They can eat fruit, seeds, nuts, meat, as well as dead squirrels, however, almonds are their favourite nuts.

