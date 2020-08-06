Viral Video of Tractor Being Used to Milk a Cow Leaves Anand Mahindra Speechless

Anand Manindra has a knack for spotting talent. The businessman is constantly on the lookout for people who have fresh and innovative ideas. Once again, a smart innovation has caught the eyes of the industrialist. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to share a video showing an innovative way of milking a cow using a tractor without human intervention.

“People keep sending me clips of how our tractors are used as ‘multi-tasking’ beasts of burden in rural areas. This one was a new one for me,” the business tycoon tweeted along with the video.

He also asked, “Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?”

Watch the video below:

In the video, a man can be seen explaining the process of milking a cow using a tractor.T he video has since collected over 2 lakhs views and more than 1,200 retweets - and counting. Not only have people shared their explanation for the technique, but many have also shared their reactions to the video.

They r milking buffalo by connecting tractor with Milk collector ! Something to do with creating vaccum but in this case how ? 😳 — 🐍R@J🔱 (@LoneWar17286589) August 5, 2020

Non-engineer, Motorcycle DIY enthusiast. They have replaced the Intake snorkel with custom pipe on which pipe is connected to the Cows Udder and the tap controls vacuum. Suction from intake milks the cows. Interesting but feasibility is questionable considering fuel and emission. — Ashwin Prakash (@ashwinprakas) August 6, 2020

Looks like a makeshift vacuum pump, they’ve rigged engine’s air suction/filter assembly to create a vacuum that is being used to pull a vacuum for milking/ operating the milking machine. That is certainly a good use of the available technology. — Ashish Tyagi (@tyagiashish1) August 5, 2020

Tractor is a versatile machine. I have seen tractor being used for running generators in cinema halls and flour mills ( atta chakki) in rural areas. — Ravindra Prasad (@rprasad652) August 6, 2020

Amazing!!! They have made a cattle milking attachment, some kind vaccum is being generated but with excellent calibration and control!!! Else it would be hurting the cattle... Wow!!! — Arvind Arora (@ArvindAarora) August 5, 2020

This is not the first time that a smart innovation received praise from Mahindra. Back in April, the industrialist shared a video of an e-rickshaw driver who had compartmentalized his vehicle in such a manner that the passengers could maintain physical distance.