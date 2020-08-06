BUZZ

Viral Video of Tractor Being Used to Milk a Cow Leaves Anand Mahindra Speechless

The video has caught the attention of many and left several people impressed. Credits: Twitter

In a unique video, some Indians can be seen using a tractor to milk a cow. Sharing the video, industrialist Anand Mahindra challenged others to guess the science behind the phenomenon.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 6, 2020, 4:05 PM IST
Anand Manindra has a knack for spotting talent. The businessman is constantly on the lookout for people who have fresh and innovative ideas. Once again, a smart innovation has caught the eyes of the industrialist. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to share a video showing an innovative way of milking a cow using a tractor without human intervention.

“People keep sending me clips of how our tractors are used as ‘multi-tasking’ beasts of burden in rural areas. This one was a new one for me,” the business tycoon tweeted along with the video.

He also asked, “Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?”

Watch the video below:

In the video, a man can be seen explaining the process of milking a cow using a tractor.T he video has since collected over 2 lakhs views and more than 1,200 retweets - and counting. Not only have people shared their explanation for the technique, but many have also shared their reactions to the video.

This is not the first time that a smart innovation received praise from Mahindra. Back in April, the industrialist shared a video of an e-rickshaw driver who had compartmentalized his vehicle in such a manner that the passengers could maintain physical distance.

