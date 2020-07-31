BUZZ

Viral Video of Two Rat Snakes Locked in Fierce Battle Will Leave You Biting Your Nails

Two rat snakes fight in this footage. Credits: Twitter

The video that has gone viral on social media, two snakes were seen fighting for their mate and to establish their territory.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 31, 2020, 3:17 PM IST
A hair-raising video of two snakes fighting a fierce battle has surfaced on the internet. The aforementioned video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

The footage depicts two rat snakes rummaging through each other. They began to fight in water but as the fighting grew heated, however, becomes apparent only when they emerge out of the water and take the fight to the ferns on the bank. The two massive rat snakes can be seen coiling themselves around each other in a "combat for dominance" in the clip.

Officer Nanda, in his tweet, said that the snakes were fighting to establish their territory and to defend their mate. "Rat snakes combat for dominance. Two male fighting to define their territory & defend their mate," he wrote in the caption.

If you are curious have a look at the video:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered around 6 thousand views. Netizens had a lot to say about the clip, and they took to the comments section to express their thoughts. Several users even wondered if the snakes were mating. But officer Nanda clarified the misconception, saying "it is a wrong perception."

Here are some of netizen's reaction, Have a look:

Rat snakes are nonvenomous snakes that kill by constriction, according to Live Science. Medium to large in size, they usually hunt small rodents.

