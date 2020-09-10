Viral Video of White Shark Swimming Too Close to Shore at a US Beach Will Remind You of 'Jaws'

People go to a beach to relax and have fun time with family and friends. But, what if a shark comes closer to you while enjoying in the water. This happened with beachgoers at Race Point Beach in Provincetown. Some Cape Cod beachgoers saw a huge shark less than 10 feet away from the shore over Labour Day weekend.

A Facebook user shared photos and videos of the incident. She wrote, “The morning started calm, quiet and overcast. Often the seals hang by the shore, but today was different...the dogs and screaming kids couldn’t spook them off!!”

Her friends found that a few seals were out of the water. Later, they spotted a shark as well, reported CBS Boston quoting Tamzen McKenzie, who posted the pictures and videos.

In her post, she said that the shark was less than 10 feet away from the shore and it was “approximately 12-14 feet long and 3-4 feet wide.”

“The shark was swimming back and forth in front of the beachgoers and did it for about 10 minutes,” Mckenzie added.

Speaking to WBZ-TV, she revealed that there were no lifeguards or cellphone service available in that part of beach where the shark was spotted.

Putting out pictures on Twitter, Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said, “This is a good example and reminder of how close to the shore white sharks can get.”

Images of a white shark off Race Point Beach in Provincetown over the weekend. This is a good example and reminder of how close to shore white sharks can get. Photo credit: Kulis Cup friends and family pic.twitter.com/IahlBdJKoU — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) September 8, 2020

