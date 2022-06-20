Viral Video: Scooty Riding Couple Falls in Rain Water Filled Pit in UP’s Aligarh

A video of a couple on a two-wheeler falling into a water filled pit has gone viral on the internet. In the video a middle-aged couple is seen falling into a ditch on a water-logged road as they reach in front of a shop.

The video, said to be from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral on Twitter, in which a couple had a horrific accident. The video was shared by journalist Piyush Rai.

The video has been captured by CCTV, where the streets can be seen completely inundated in rain water. As soon as the couple reached on their Scooty in front of a shop they fell into the water filled pit. Both the husband and wife were rescued by the locals, who helped them to come out of the pit.

Visuals from UP's Aligarh. Leaving this here. pic.twitter.com/bOhACL96IW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 18, 2022

According to Piyush, the person seen in the video is an UP Police personnel with his wife. The couple was going to visit the doctor when this accident happened. The wife has suffered internal injuries while the husband also suffered minor injuries.

The video has garnered over 8.5 lakh views on Twitter. Many commented showing their sympathy for the couple.

Several cities of Uttar Pradesh including Noida, Ghaziabad and Varanasi have received rain in the last 24 hours while the state capital Lucknow witnessed hot and humid weather.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.