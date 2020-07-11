Viral Video Showing a Seagull Swallowing a Rat in One Go is Shocking the Internet

Strange videos of animals and birds end up being quite popular on the internet. The latest one to attain popularity shows a seagull eating an entire rat.

Allyson Reis, a resident of Notting Hill, United Kingdom, witnessed a few seagulls and a pair of magpies fighting the rodent when she looked out of the window, reported Fox News. The incident took place on July 2.

In the fight, the bird killed the rat. Allyson decided to record it on her phone. However, she said that she could not film the fight because by the she came out of the bedroom, the seagull had killed the rat already.

“There were two other seagulls and two magpies but the seagull that had caught the rat had chased off the other ones and then that was it -- he was just eating it. It was disgusting,” Allyson added.





She said that the birds might have been hungry for food during the coronavirus lockdown. Allyson added that the situation for birds is getting much worse as there is no food for them to eat.

Two weeks ago she claimed she saw seagulls eating a dead crow. Recently, a video of a seagull swallowing a giant rat whole as shoppers watched in shock in Italy did rounds on social media.