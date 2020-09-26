Viral Video Showing Man Chasing Down Dogs and Beating Them With Stick in Bali is Shocking Netizens

Animal brutality is one of the most obnoxious things that exist in our society. The act unfortunately is quite common across the globe. Recently, a man was filmed while attacking a dog on a beach in Indonesia’s Bali.

According to a report published in Coconuts Bali, the heartless unidentified man was seen chasing and hitting dogs on Batu Belig beach. Different videos accessed by the portal and the ones that are being shared online show how the man had a big wooden stick in his hand. He was seen hitting the dogs around sunset with the stick. When people around the area tried to stop him he was seen threatening and occasionally brandishing it at people.

A person, who was present at the spot, told the portal, “Immediately, five people gathered around to try and protect the dogs but he was threatening them [by] poking the stick towards them and eventually he decided to leave.”

The person, who wishes to remain anonymous, also made a shocking revelation. The person claimed that the man in the video has killed many dogs in the past. The reason behind doing this criminal act is because he is of the opinion that all dogs in Bali are infected with Rabies. Furthermore, the person has also mentioned that the accused has also been bitten by a dog in the past.

Locals have also started sharing the heart wrenching video online so that the man can be identified and can be punished for this act.

Janice Girardi, founder of Bali Animal Welfare Association mentioned that her organisation has reported the outrageous matter to the North Kuta police station.

The organisation and authorities both are trying to identify the man so that relevant action can be taken against him. However, as of now there is not enough evidence against him to start a formal investigation.